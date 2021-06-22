PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) is Worth a Shot if Youâ€™re a Risk-Capital Investor

Analysts gave the PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PAVM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PAVmed Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PAVMâ€™s forecast low is $8 with $9.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a +46.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.08% for it to hit the projected low.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.8%. The 2021 estimates are for PAVmed Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.48% of PAVmed Inc. shares while 22.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.5%. There are 113 institutions holding the PAVmed Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.19% of the shares, roughly 4.35 Million PAVM shares worth $19.33 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.13% or 3.46 Million shares worth $15.37 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1958695 shares estimated at $8.7 Million under it, the former controlled 2.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 1.42 Million shares worth around $6.3 Million.