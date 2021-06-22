Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1,533,910 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.33 changed hands at $0.33 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.58 Billion. OTLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.14% off its 52-week high of $29. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.99, which suggests the last value was 24.08% up since then. When we look at Oatly Group AB’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.96 Million.

Analysts gave the Oatly Group AB (OTLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended OTLY as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OTLY’s forecast low is $24 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.93% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Oatly Group AB earnings to decrease by -69.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.