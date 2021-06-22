Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $294 per Share

Analysts gave the Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NVAX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Novavax, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$3.63.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $249.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVAX’s forecast low is $161 with $294 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +62.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Novavax, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +37.37% over the past 6 months, a 11.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Novavax, Inc. will drop -1110%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 354.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $387.87 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Novavax, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $437.56 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $39.58 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 880%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Novavax, Inc. earnings to decrease by -32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of Novavax, Inc. shares while 58.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.54%. There are 517 institutions holding the Novavax, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.95% of the shares, roughly 5.89 Million NVAX shares worth $1.07 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.39% or 5.47 Million shares worth $992.31 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1792069 shares estimated at $324.92 Million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.1% of the shares, roughly 1.55 Million shares worth around $281.82 Million.