Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Analysts gave the Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NBRV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 365.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NBRV’s forecast low is $6 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +365.12% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 365.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nabriva Therapeutics plc share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -48.19% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nabriva Therapeutics plc will rise +77.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 482.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53%. The 2021 estimates are for Nabriva Therapeutics plc earnings to increase by 51.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.14% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares while 8.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.62%. There are 40 institutions holding the Nabriva Therapeutics plc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.79% of the shares, roughly 1.34 Million NBRV shares worth $2.23 Million.

Frazier Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.2% or 425.65 Thousand shares worth $706.58 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities. With 1126502 shares estimated at $1.87 Million under it, the former controlled 3.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 163.16 Thousand shares worth around $270.84 Thousand.