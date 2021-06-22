MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2,551,287 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.56 changed hands at $0.75 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.39 Billion. MP’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.04% off its 52-week high of $51.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.78, which suggests the last value was 69.01% up since then. When we look at MP Materials Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.97 Million.

Analysts gave the MP Materials Corp. (MP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MP Materials Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Instantly MP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $34.01 on Thursday, Jun 17 added 7.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MP’s forecast low is $31 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +58.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.77% for it to hit the projected low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for MP Materials Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 54.02% per year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.48% of MP Materials Corp. shares while 63.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.03%. There are 257 institutions holding the MP Materials Corp. stock share, with JHL Capital Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 25.89% of the shares, roughly 44.21 Million MP shares worth $1.59 Billion.

QVT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.43% or 21.22 Million shares worth $763Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1685819 shares estimated at $60.61 Million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 1.46 Million shares worth around $52.41 Million.