MOXC Stock: More Upside for Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)?
MOXC Stock: More Upside for Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)?

In the last trading session, 19,647,405 Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.37. With the company’s per share price at $17.06 changed hands at $5.44 or 0.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $329.97 Million. MOXC’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.79% off its 52-week high of $24.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 95.6% up since then. When we look at Moxian, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 720.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.9 Million.

Analysts gave the Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MOXC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MOXC’s forecast low is $22.5 with $22.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.89% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15%. The 2021 estimates are for Moxian, Inc. earnings to decrease by -75.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.28% of Moxian, Inc. shares while 1.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.16%. There are 9 institutions holding the Moxian, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.25% of the shares, roughly 240.9 Thousand MOXC shares worth $1.09 Million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 46.72 Thousand shares worth $211.63 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

