MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock: Performance and Outlook

Analysts gave the MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MOSY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MoSys, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, meaning bulls need an upside of 231.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MOSY’s forecast low is $20 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +231.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 231.13% for it to hit the projected low.

MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.34 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that MoSys, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Aug 2021 will be $3.13 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.21 Million and $4.6 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -31.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 58%. The 2021 estimates are for MoSys, Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.17% of MoSys, Inc. shares while 17.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.4%. There are 13 institutions holding the MoSys, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.23% of the shares, roughly 151.96 Thousand MOSY shares worth $586.58 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.07% or 72.99 Thousand shares worth $281.75 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 55607 shares estimated at $214.64 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 19.88 Thousand shares worth around $76.72 Thousand.