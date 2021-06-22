Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2,747,315 Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.92 changing hands around -$0.04 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $97.02 Million. METX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1284.78% off its 52-week high of $12.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.9002, which suggests the last value was 2.15% up since then. When we look at Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.09 Million.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Although METX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.04 on Friday, Jun 18 added 10.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.54%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is -0.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.92% of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares while 6.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.94%. There are 18 institutions holding the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stock share, with Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.49% of the shares, roughly 511.11 Thousand METX shares worth $1.23 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 269.6 Thousand shares worth $649.74 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 51849 shares estimated at $49.96 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 24.84 Thousand shares worth around $59.87 Thousand.