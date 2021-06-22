Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 148.23% Gain

In the last trading session, 1,222,847 Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.41 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.63 Million. MDRR’s last price was a discount, traded about -334.75% off its 52-week high of $6.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 26.95% up since then. When we look at Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MDRR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

Although MDRR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.619 on Thursday, Jun 17 added 12.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.35%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.01 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 148.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MDRR’s forecast low is $3.5 with $3.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +148.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 148.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. earnings to decrease by -112.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.85% of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. shares while 1.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.19%. There are 15 institutions holding the Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.49% of the shares, roughly 78.46 Thousand MDRR shares worth $159.27 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.44% or 69.84 Thousand shares worth $141.78 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 69842 shares estimated at $141.78 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 12.93 Thousand shares worth around $26.25 Thousand.