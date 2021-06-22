Let’s Jump into the Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Stock Forecast

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qudian Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +90.4% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qudian Inc. will rise +1050%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.5% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Qudian Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.35% per year.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.86% of Qudian Inc. shares while 31.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.88%. There are 108 institutions holding the Qudian Inc. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.02% of the shares, roughly 5.72 Million QD shares worth $13.05 Million.

Citigroup Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.97% or 5.62 Million shares worth $12.82 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2452856 shares estimated at $4.93 Million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 1.66 Million shares worth around $3.34 Million.