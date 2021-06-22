KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:KULR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,347,306 KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:KULR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.26 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $213Million. KULR’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.87% off its 52-week high of $3.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.74, which suggests the last value was 67.26% up since then. When we look at KULR Technology Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 801.01 Million.

Analysts gave the KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KULR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. KULR Technology Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:KULR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KULR’s forecast low is $3.5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +121.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 54.87% for it to hit the projected low.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $570Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that KULR Technology Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $450Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $201Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 183.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for KULR Technology Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.