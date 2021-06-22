KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,103,461 KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $35.07 changed hands at $1.41 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.95 Billion. KNBE’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.86% off its 52-week high of $35.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.77, which suggests the last value was 52.18% up since then. When we look at KnowBe4, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 539.55 Million.

Analysts gave the KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended KNBE as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.08, meaning bulls need a downside of -31.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KNBE’s forecast low is $22 with $26 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.86% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -37.27% for it to hit the projected low.

KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for KnowBe4, Inc. earnings to increase by 98.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.