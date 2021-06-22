Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 6,269,401 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.81 changing hands around $0.31 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.63 Billion. OXY’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.09% off its 52-week high of $32.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.52, which suggests the last value was 71.42% up since then. When we look at Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.54 Million.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Instantly OXY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $30.72 on Thursday, Jun 17 added 3.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.72%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.31 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Occidental Petroleum Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +53.81% over the past 6 months, a 82.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Occidental Petroleum Corporation will rise +90.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8%. The 2021 estimates are for Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings to increase by 82.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.15% per year.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 09 – August 13, 2021. The 0.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.76% per year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 67.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.78%. There are 1007 institutions holding the Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.42% of the shares, roughly 115.95 Million OXY shares worth $3.09 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.5% or 98.03 Million shares worth $2.61 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 69804126 shares estimated at $1.86 Billion under it, the former controlled 7.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 26.26 Million shares worth around $699.08 Million.