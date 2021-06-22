Is Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 9,444,619 Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.04 changed hands at $0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $365.44 Million. ITRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.81% off its 52-week high of $2.995. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.451, which suggests the last value was 77.89% up since then. When we look at Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.44 Million.

Analysts gave the Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ITRM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Instantly ITRM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.12- on Tuesday, Jun 15 added 3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) is 0.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ITRM’s forecast low is $2 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +22.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Iterum Therapeutics plc earnings to increase by 69.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares while 9.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.64%. There are 59 institutions holding the Iterum Therapeutics plc stock share, with Canaan Partners X LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.97% of the shares, roughly 1.73 Million ITRM shares worth $2.44 Million.

Frazier Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.86% or 1.54 Million shares worth $2.17 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.