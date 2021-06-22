Is Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

Analysts gave the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FRSX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 116.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRSX’s forecast low is $6.5 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +188.89% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. earnings to decrease by -242.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares while 3.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.86%. There are 45 institutions holding the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.9% of the shares, roughly 1.22 Million FRSX shares worth $7.65 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.3% or 191.43 Thousand shares worth $1.2 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.