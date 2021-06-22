Is Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

Analysts gave the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SOLO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.99, meaning bulls need an upside of 157.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOLO’s forecast low is $8.79 with $14.86 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +248.01% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 105.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -38.65% over the past 6 months, a 37.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will rise +61.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 928.1% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. earnings to decrease by -26.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.16% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares while 14.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.51%. There are 77 institutions holding the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 21.75% of the shares, roughly 7.04 Million SOLO shares worth $33.09 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.03% or 1.3 Million shares worth $6.13 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF. With 6393640 shares estimated at $23.98 Million under it, the former controlled 19.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 332.15 Thousand shares worth around $1.56 Million.