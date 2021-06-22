Is Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 2,969,914 Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.95 changed hands at -$0.55 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $335.83 Million. BTBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -374.82% off its 52-week high of $33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 83.17% up since then. When we look at Bit Digital, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.5 Million.

Analysts gave the Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BTBT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Bit Digital, Inc. earnings to increase by 148%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.2% of Bit Digital, Inc. shares while 2.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.49%. There are 35 institutions holding the Bit Digital, Inc. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.43% of the shares, roughly 208.74 Thousand BTBT shares worth $3.14 Million.

Bank Of Nova Scotia / holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 125.29 Thousand shares worth $1.88 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 54248 shares estimated at $716.07 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 39.02 Thousand shares worth around $329.71 Thousand.