Is BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2,469,846 BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s per share price at $1.31 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $508.54 Million. BEST’s last price was a discount, traded about -270.99% off its 52-week high of $4.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 15.27% up since then. When we look at BEST Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 Million.

Analysts gave the BEST Inc. (BEST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BEST as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Instantly BEST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.44 on Wednesday, Jun 16 added 9.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.29 days.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.5%. The 2021 estimates are for BEST Inc. earnings to decrease by -977.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.54% of BEST Inc. shares while 30.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.41%. There are 92 institutions holding the BEST Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.01% of the shares, roughly 12.57 Million BEST shares worth $23.63 Million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.99% or 10Million shares worth $18.8 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 3757927 shares estimated at $4.96 Million under it, the former controlled 1.5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 2.27 Million shares worth around $5.02 Million.