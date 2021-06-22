Is Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1,612,793 Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $138.86 changed hands at $7.52 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.84 Billion. APPN’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.24% off its 52-week high of $260. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.03, which suggests the last value was 68.29% up since then. When we look at Appian Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 915.65 Million.

Analysts gave the Appian Corporation (APPN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended APPN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Appian Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) trade information

Instantly APPN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $144.2 on Monday, Jun 21 added 3.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is 0.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101, meaning bulls need a downside of -27.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APPN’s forecast low is $64 with $190 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -53.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Appian Corporation (APPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Appian Corporation earnings to increase by 37.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.09% of Appian Corporation shares while 72.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.55%. There are 409 institutions holding the Appian Corporation stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.14% of the shares, roughly 5.96 Million APPN shares worth $791.79 Million.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.42% or 5.28 Million shares worth $702.12 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1737065 shares estimated at $298.6 Million under it, the former controlled 4.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.8% of the shares, roughly 1.1 Million shares worth around $146.31 Million.