Is AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1,903,742 AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.87 changed hands at -$0.71 or -0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.98 Million. ANPC’s last price was a discount, traded about -212.4% off its 52-week high of $12.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 18.6% up since then. When we look at AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 Million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

Although ANPC has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.5%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.60- on Friday, Jun 18 added 30.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.27%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 115.01 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 105.51 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. earnings to increase by 17.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.22% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. shares while 3.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.36%. There are 8 institutions holding the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. stock share, with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.19% of the shares, roughly 116.63 Thousand ANPC shares worth $698.6 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.77% or 75.64 Thousand shares worth $453.08 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

