Is Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1,078,963 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $1.81 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $85.74 Million. ARPO’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.12% off its 52-week high of $2.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.954, which suggests the last value was 47.29% up since then. When we look at Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 559.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6Million.

Analysts gave the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARPO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) trade information

Although ARPO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.99 on Wednesday, Jun 16 added 9.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.85%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARPO’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10.5% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 82.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 73.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.9%. There are 46 institutions holding the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Satter Management Company, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.85% of the shares, roughly 5.62 Million ARPO shares worth $7.25 Million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.8% or 5.19 Million shares worth $6.7 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1297465 shares estimated at $1.67 Million under it, the former controlled 3.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 453.56 Thousand shares worth around $585.09 Thousand.