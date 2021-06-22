Investing In VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 3.04 million VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.41 changing hands around $0.4 or 5.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $121.41M. VVPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -228.34% off its 52-week high of $24.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.27, which suggests the last value was 82.86% up since then. When we look at VivoPower International PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 374.74K.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Instantly VVPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.16 on Monday, 06/21/21 added 5.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.46%, with the 5-day performance at -6.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is -1.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VivoPower International PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.82% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.20%. The 2021 estimates are for VivoPower International PLC earnings to decrease by -252.90%.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.75% of VivoPower International PLC shares while 4.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.37%. There are 4.59% institutions holding the VivoPower International PLC stock share, with Wells Fargo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.49% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million VVPR shares worth $2.04 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.18% or 0.16 million shares worth $1.61 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-AI Powered International Equity ETF. With 8836.0 shares estimated at $89066.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-AI Powered International Equity ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1481.0 shares worth around $14928.0.