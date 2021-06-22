Investing in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock. CLOV Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 32,480,244 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.24 changed hands at -$0.8 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.73 Billion. CLOV’s last price was a discount, traded about -156.67% off its 52-week high of $28.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.31, which suggests the last value was 43.86% up since then. When we look at Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 50.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.26 Million.

Analysts gave the Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CLOV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -13.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLOV’s forecast low is $9 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.03% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -19.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Clover Health Investments, Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32% per year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.4% of Clover Health Investments, Corp. shares while 106.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 140.69%. There are 157 institutions holding the Clover Health Investments, Corp. stock share, with Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 64.97% of the shares, roughly 96.33 Million CLOV shares worth $728.26 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.66% or 26.19 Million shares worth $197.96 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 10001915 shares estimated at $75.61 Million under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 5.79% of the shares, roughly 8.59 Million shares worth around $64.92 Million.