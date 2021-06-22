Investing in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Stock. BTCM Performance & Trends – Marketing Sentinel
Investing in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Stock. BTCM Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1,308,690 BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s per share price at $8.17 changed hands at -$1.3 or -0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $457.47 Million. BTCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -328.4% off its 52-week high of $35. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.51, which suggests the last value was 69.28% up since then. When we look at BIT Mining Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 619.39 Million.

Analysts gave the BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BTCM as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Although BTCM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.18 on Thursday, Jun 17 added 19.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.2%. The 2021 estimates are for BIT Mining Limited earnings to increase by 65.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.3% of BIT Mining Limited shares while 7.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.27%. There are 29 institutions holding the BIT Mining Limited stock share, with SC China Holding Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.26% of the shares, roughly 3.5 Million BTCM shares worth $74.89 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.39% or 219.96 Thousand shares worth $4.7 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF. With 31211 shares estimated at $247.19 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 21.53 Thousand shares worth around $170.54 Thousand.

