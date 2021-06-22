Investing in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock. FUV Performance & Trends

Analysts gave the Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FUV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Arcimoto, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) trade information

Although FUV has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.39 on Thursday, Jun 17 added 12.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) is 0.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FUV’s forecast low is $8 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +39.3% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -41.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcimoto, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +5.51% over the past 6 months, a 9.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 39.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcimoto, Inc. will drop -6.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 443.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.09 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Arcimoto, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $3.66 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $269Million and $684Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 677%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 435.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Arcimoto, Inc. earnings to increase by 25.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.42% of Arcimoto, Inc. shares while 23.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.56%. There are 87 institutions holding the Arcimoto, Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.7% of the shares, roughly 2.4 Million FUV shares worth $31.7 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.04% or 1.09 Million shares worth $14.39 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2076801 shares estimated at $20.25 Million under it, the former controlled 5.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.8% of the shares, roughly 644.95 Thousand shares worth around $8.53 Million.