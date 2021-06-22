Investing in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock. AEI Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 91,810,469 Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.12 changed hands at $1.21 or 0.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $52.09 Million. AEI’s last price was a discount, traded about -381.86% off its 52-week high of $29.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.4, which suggests the last value was 44.44% up since then. When we look at Alset EHome International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 Million.

Analysts gave the Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AEI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Alset EHome International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) trade information

Instantly AEI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.64- on Monday, Jun 21 added 19.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) is 0.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 400.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 185.31 days.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Alset EHome International Inc. earnings to increase by 35.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 151.85% of Alset EHome International Inc. shares while 10.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at -19.43%. There are 34 institutions holding the Alset EHome International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.43% of the shares, roughly 36.29 Thousand AEI shares worth $419.86 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 32.39 Thousand shares worth $374.79 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 15228 shares estimated at $176.19 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 10.04 Thousand shares worth around $116.16 Thousand.