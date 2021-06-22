Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3,008,235 Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.12 changed hands at -$0.84 or -0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.87 Million. NTEC’s last price was a discount, traded about -283.98% off its 52-week high of $15.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.2, which suggests the last value was 46.6% up since then. When we look at Intec Pharma Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1Million.

Analysts gave the Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NTEC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Intec Pharma Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.83.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) trade information

Although NTEC has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.09- on Friday, Jun 18 added 19.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 456.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 456.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, meaning bulls need an upside of 215.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NTEC’s forecast low is $13 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +215.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 215.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Intec Pharma Ltd earnings to increase by 173.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.72% of Intec Pharma Ltd shares while 22.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.03%. There are 20 institutions holding the Intec Pharma Ltd stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.19% of the shares, roughly 443.01 Thousand NTEC shares worth $1.94 Million.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.51% or 120.99 Thousand shares worth $528.73 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 443008 shares estimated at $1.67 Million under it, the former controlled 9.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 15.09 Thousand shares worth around $65.94 Thousand.