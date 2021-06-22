Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,446,164 Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.3. With the company’s per share price at $1.92 changed hands at $0.24 or 0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.05 Million. HUSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -231.25% off its 52-week high of $6.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 55.21% up since then. When we look at Houston American Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 478.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 469.98 Million.

Analysts gave the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HUSA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Houston American Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) trade information

Instantly HUSA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.99 on Wednesday, Jun 16 added 3.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 257.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 7061.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUSA’s forecast low is $137.5 with $137.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +7061.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7061.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Houston American Energy Corp. earnings to decrease by -18.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.28% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares while 2.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.12%. There are 16 institutions holding the Houston American Energy Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.17% of the shares, roughly 116.52 Thousand HUSA shares worth $235.37 Thousand.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 55.45 Thousand shares worth $112.01 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 116519 shares estimated at $235.37 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 28Thousand shares worth around $56.56 Thousand.