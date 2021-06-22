Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Will Continue To Grow In 2021.

In the latest trading session, 3.19 million Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.66 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.64B. HPE’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.19% off its 52-week high of $16.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.28, which suggests the last value was 43.52% up since then. When we look at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.43 million.

Analysts gave the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended HPE as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) trade information

Instantly HPE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.71 on Monday, 06/21/21 subtracted -0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.30%, with the 5-day performance at -6.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is -8.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HPE’s forecast low is $13.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.94% over the past 6 months, a 40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will rise 31.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.91 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $7.33 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company earnings to decrease by -122.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.60% per year.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 3.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 3.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.57 per year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares while 83.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.04%. There are 83.79% institutions holding the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.94% of the shares, roughly 155.96 million HPE shares worth $2.45 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.11% or 145.15 million shares worth $2.28 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 96.76 million shares estimated at $1.52 billion under it, the former controlled 7.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 36.41 million shares worth around $573.13 million.