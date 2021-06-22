GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) trade information

Although GTT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.99- on Wednesday, Jun 16 added 29.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.41%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) is 0.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $411.95 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that GTT Communications, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Aug 2021 will be $410Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $433.8 Million and $420Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for GTT Communications, Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.26% of GTT Communications, Inc. shares while 55.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.21%. There are 112 institutions holding the GTT Communications, Inc. stock share, with Spruce House Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 26.99% of the shares, roughly 15.88 Million GTT shares worth $29.05 Million.

Spruce House Partnership, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 26.99% or 15.88 Million shares worth $29.05 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 808106 shares estimated at $1.48 Million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.34% of the shares, roughly 788.46 Thousand shares worth around $1.44 Million.