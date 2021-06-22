GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months – Marketing Sentinel
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 3.62 million GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.08 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $967.71M. GSAH’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.28% off its 52-week high of $16.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.85, which suggests the last value was 2.28% up since then. When we look at GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) trade information

Instantly GSAH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.25 on Monday, 06/21/21 subtracted -0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.61%, with the 5-day performance at 1.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) is -0.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.42 days.

GSAH Dividends

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares while 54.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.28%. There are 54.28% institutions holding the GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.17% of the shares, roughly 3.13 million GSAH shares worth $32.64 million.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.98% or 2.98 million shares worth $31.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Merger Fund, The and Principal Small Cap Fund. With 0.82 million shares estimated at $8.58 million under it, the former controlled 1.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Small Cap Fund held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $8.3 million.

