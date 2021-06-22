Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) trade information

Although GLTO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.50- on Wednesday, Jun 16 added 27.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.63%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 139.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

Galecto, Inc. (GLTO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Galecto, Inc. earnings to increase by 19.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.6% per year.

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.42% of Galecto, Inc. shares while 60.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68%. There are 26 institutions holding the Galecto, Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.19% of the shares, roughly 4.09 Million GLTO shares worth $24.85 Million.

Novo Holdings A/S holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.89% or 2.5 Million shares worth $15.17 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 529653 shares estimated at $3.22 Million under it, the former controlled 2.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 133.33 Thousand shares worth around $810Thousand.