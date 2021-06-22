Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch ELOX stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 2,640,447 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s per share price at $1.93 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $166.35 Million. ELOX’s last price was a discount, traded about -250.78% off its 52-week high of $6.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.34, which suggests the last value was 30.57% up since then. When we look at Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 Million.

Analysts gave the Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ELOX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) trade information

Although ELOX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.53 on Tuesday, Jun 15 added 23.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.52%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 133.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ELOX’s forecast low is $3 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +210.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 35.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 25.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.06%. There are 65 institutions holding the Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.84% of the shares, roughly 2.09 Million ELOX shares worth $6.95 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.26% or 1.53 Million shares worth $5.08 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 618209 shares estimated at $2.05 Million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 607.18 Thousand shares worth around $2.02 Million.