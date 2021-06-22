DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $173.05 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $55.49B. DASH’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.99% off its 52-week high of $256.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $110.13, which suggests the last value was 36.36% up since then. When we look at DoorDash Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

Analysts gave the DoorDash Inc. (DASH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended DASH as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DoorDash Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Instantly DASH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 177.50 on Monday, 06/21/21 subtracted -0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.34%, with the 5-day performance at 9.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is 26.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $166.79, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DASH’s forecast low is $130.00 with $195.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.88% for it to hit the projected low.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DoorDash Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.32% over the past 6 months, a 86.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.07 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that DoorDash Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $984.7 million.

The 2021 estimates are for DoorDash Inc. earnings to increase by 31.20%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.54% of DoorDash Inc. shares while 95.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.63%. There are 95.12% institutions holding the DoorDash Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 21.38% of the shares, roughly 62.97 million DASH shares worth $8.26 billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.66% or 52.03 million shares worth $6.82 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 1.91 million shares estimated at $250.43 million under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $209.31 million.