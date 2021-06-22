Could Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 21,618,875 Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.37 changed hands at $0.46 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.75 Billion. TLRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -285.72% off its 52-week high of $67. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.41, which suggests the last value was 74.61% up since then. When we look at Tilray, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended TLRY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Tilray, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $19.25 on Tuesday, Jun 15 added 9.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TLRY’s forecast low is $1.27 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +61.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -92.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Tilray, Inc. earnings to increase by 32.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.3% per year.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.5% of Tilray, Inc. shares while 15.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.13%. There are 264 institutions holding the Tilray, Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.89% of the shares, roughly 6.97 Million TLRY shares worth $57.6 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.23% or 2.2 Million shares worth $18.16 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 6973209 shares estimated at $57.6 Million under it, the former controlled 3.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.4% of the shares, roughly 725.72 Thousand shares worth around $16.5 Million.