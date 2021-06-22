Could Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,676,115 Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.6. With the company’s per share price at $1.02 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.63 Million. SLRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -243.14% off its 52-week high of $3.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.632, which suggests the last value was 38.04% up since then. When we look at Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 Million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) trade information

Although SLRX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.23 on Tuesday, Jun 15 added 17.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +25.15% over the past 6 months, a 52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will rise +53.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 76.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.51% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 38.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.76%. There are 39 institutions holding the Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Sio Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.97% of the shares, roughly 3.12 Million SLRX shares worth $4.62 Million.

SilverArc Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.45% or 1.99 Million shares worth $2.95 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1084223 shares estimated at $1.6 Million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 243.28 Thousand shares worth around $360.06 Thousand.