Could Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,798,557 Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.7. With the company’s per share price at $1.67 changed hands at $0.21 or 0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.09 Million. ENSV’s last price was a discount, traded about -151.5% off its 52-week high of $4.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was 31.14% up since then. When we look at Enservco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 252.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 413.28 Million.

Analysts gave the Enservco Corporation (ENSV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ENSV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Enservco Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) trade information

Instantly ENSV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.72 on Monday, Jun 21 added 2.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 911.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 169.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENSV’s forecast low is $3 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +259.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 79.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enservco Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -13.47% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enservco Corporation will rise +85%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -108.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.36 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Enservco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $3.36 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.14 Million and $1.76 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 90.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Enservco Corporation earnings to increase by 60.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.34% of Enservco Corporation shares while 28.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.1%. There are 15 institutions holding the Enservco Corporation stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.99% of the shares, roughly 450Thousand ENSV shares worth $778.5 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.92% or 103.82 Thousand shares worth $179.62 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 65945 shares estimated at $114.08 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 22Thousand shares worth around $38.06 Thousand.