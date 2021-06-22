Could Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 6,065,509 Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.39. With the company’s per share price at $0.45 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $65.84 Million. ADXS’s last price was a discount, traded about -248.89% off its 52-week high of $1.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.264, which suggests the last value was 41.33% up since then. When we look at Advaxis, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.91 Million.

Analysts gave the Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ADXS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Advaxis, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 400% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADXS’s forecast low is $2.25 with $2.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +400% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 400% for it to hit the projected low.

Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Advaxis, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +44.35% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Advaxis, Inc. will rise +73.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 536.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Advaxis, Inc. earnings to increase by 60.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Advaxis, Inc. shares while 11.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.43%. There are 44 institutions holding the Advaxis, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.83% of the shares, roughly 3.9 Million ADXS shares worth $2.87 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.88% or 2.6 Million shares worth $1.91 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2599343 shares estimated at $1.91 Million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 1.13 Million shares worth around $834.56 Thousand.