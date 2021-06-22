ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 336,000,000 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.5 changed hands at $2.1 or 0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.36 Billion. WISH’s last price was a discount, traded about -143.33% off its 52-week high of $32.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.52, which suggests the last value was 44.3% up since then. When we look at ContextLogic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 128Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.15 Million.

Analysts gave the ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WISH as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ContextLogic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Instantly WISH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.96 on Monday, Jun 21 added 3.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.2% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) is 0.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WISH’s forecast low is $12 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +77.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.11% for it to hit the projected low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.8%. The 2021 estimates are for ContextLogic Inc. earnings to decrease by -447.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 76.6% per year.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.89% of ContextLogic Inc. shares while 92.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.68%. There are 147 institutions holding the ContextLogic Inc. stock share, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 20.55% of the shares, roughly 103.77 Million WISH shares worth $1.64 Billion.

Formation8 GP, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.55% or 63.39 Million shares worth $1Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Columbia Acorn Fund. With 3937094 shares estimated at $62.21 Million under it, the former controlled 0.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Acorn Fund held about 0.39% of the shares, roughly 1.97 Million shares worth around $31.17 Million.