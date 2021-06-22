Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 299.11% Gain

In the last trading session, 1,448,096 Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $4.51 changed hands at -$0.33 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $259.68 Million. CLSD’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.04% off its 52-week high of $6. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 72.28% up since then. When we look at Clearside Biomedical, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 Million.

Analysts gave the Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CLSD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Clearside Biomedical, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) trade information

Although CLSD has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.00- on Thursday, Jun 17 added 24.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) is 0.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 810.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 328.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 160.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLSD’s forecast low is $5 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +299.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clearside Biomedical, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +114.76% over the past 6 months, a 23.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will rise +7.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 153.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $690Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Clearside Biomedical, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $2.94 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $354Million and $3.43 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 94.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. earnings to increase by 51.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13% of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. shares while 44.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.25%. There are 60 institutions holding the Clearside Biomedical, Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.31% of the shares, roughly 4.21 Million CLSD shares worth $10.39 Million.

Carmignac Gestion holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.15% or 3.54 Million shares worth $8.75 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1071059 shares estimated at $2.93 Million under it, the former controlled 1.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 556.95 Thousand shares worth around $1.53 Million.