Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 10,717,817 Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.73 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $245.58 Million. CTRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.18% off its 52-week high of $4.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.112, which suggests the last value was 95.9% up since then. When we look at Castor Maritime Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.45 Million.

Analysts gave the Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CTRM as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Although CTRM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.38- on Tuesday, Jun 15 added 19.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.48%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is -0.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Castor Maritime Inc. earnings to decrease by -106.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.