Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5,216,859 Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.47 changed hands at -$0.5 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.25 Billion. GOEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -162.94% off its 52-week high of $24.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.51, which suggests the last value was 31.26% up since then. When we look at Canoo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.64 Million.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Although GOEV has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.40 on Tuesday, Jun 15 added 16.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.49 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.23 days.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Canoo Inc. earnings to increase by 66.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.22% of Canoo Inc. shares while 9.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.84%. There are 113 institutions holding the Canoo Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.99% of the shares, roughly 9.49 Million GOEV shares worth $85.67 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 2.65 Million shares worth $23.95 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3022500 shares estimated at $27.29 Million under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 2.58 Million shares worth around $23.29 Million.