BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 3.26 million BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.98 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $94.70B. BP’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.6% off its 52-week high of $28.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.74, which suggests the last value was 45.37% up since then. When we look at BP p.l.c.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.00 million.

Analysts gave the BP p.l.c. (BP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended BP as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 3 rated the stock as Underweight. BP p.l.c.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.57.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trade information

Instantly BP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 28.32 on Monday, 06/21/21 added 0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.29%, with the 5-day performance at -3.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is 1.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.26, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BP’s forecast low is $23.78 with $43.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.86% for it to hit the projected low.

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BP p.l.c. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.01% over the past 6 months, a 244.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BP p.l.c. will rise 128.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2,033.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.14 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that BP p.l.c.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $37.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.68 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.20%. The 2021 estimates are for BP p.l.c. earnings to decrease by -608.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.00% per year.

BP Dividends

BP p.l.c. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 4.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.26. It is important to note, however, that the 4.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 7.07 per year.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of BP p.l.c. shares while 8.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.45%. There are 8.45% institutions holding the BP p.l.c. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.81% of the shares, roughly 27.26 million BP shares worth $663.72 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 17.38 million shares worth $423.27 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and DFA International Value Series. With 6.0 million shares estimated at $146.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Value Series held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 5.91 million shares worth around $148.76 million.