Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 5,203,813 Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.8. With the company’s per share price at $3.22 changed hands at $0.35 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.65 Million. BRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.08% off its 52-week high of $6.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 79.5% up since then. When we look at Barnwell Industries, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 480.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 827.76 Million.

Analysts gave the Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BRN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Barnwell Industries, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) trade information

Instantly BRN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.2%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.33- on Monday, Jun 21 added 3.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.54%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 263.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42%. The 2021 estimates are for Barnwell Industries, Inc. earnings to increase by 61.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.33% of Barnwell Industries, Inc. shares while 11.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.04%. There are 17 institutions holding the Barnwell Industries, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.14% of the shares, roughly 425.64 Thousand BRN shares worth $1.09 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 82.07 Thousand shares worth $210.91 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 62082 shares estimated at $159.55 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 60Thousand shares worth around $154.2 Thousand.