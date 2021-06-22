Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) Shares Are Down -23.97% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.24 changed hands at -$0.09 or -2.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $304.40M. APTO’s current price is a discount, trading about -125.31% off its 52-week high of $7.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.29, which suggests the last value was -1.54% down since then. When we look at Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.42 million.

Analysts gave the Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APTO as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

Instantly APTO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.60 on Monday, 06/21/21 subtracted -2.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.97%, with the 5-day performance at -10.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) is -37.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APTO’s forecast low is $9.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -332.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -177.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aptose Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.95% over the past 6 months, a -16.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aptose Biosciences Inc. will rise 41.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.50% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Aptose Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.80%.

APTO Dividends

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.09% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares while 59.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.89%. There are 59.69% institutions holding the Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.03% of the shares, roughly 8.03 million APTO shares worth $47.98 million.

DRW Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.97% or 7.98 million shares worth $47.66 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 2.3 million shares estimated at $13.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 59019.0 shares worth around $0.35 million.