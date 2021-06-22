Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.57 changed hands at -$0.52 or -3.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.83B. AMRS’s current price is a discount, trading about -50.42% off its 52-week high of $23.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the last value was 87.93% up since then. When we look at Amyris Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.80 million.

Analysts gave the Amyris Inc. (AMRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMRS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amyris Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Instantly AMRS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.49 on Monday, 06/21/21 subtracted -3.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 160.57%, with the 5-day performance at 2.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is 18.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMRS’s forecast low is $17.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -124.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amyris Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 294.36% over the past 6 months, a 28.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amyris Inc. will rise 76.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 124.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $53.4 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Amyris Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $65.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30 million and $38.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 78.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 68.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Amyris Inc. earnings to increase by 29.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.53% of Amyris Inc. shares while 38.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.53%. There are 38.44% institutions holding the Amyris Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.98% of the shares, roughly 17.69 million AMRS shares worth $337.84 million.

Farallon Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.57% or 13.5 million shares worth $257.85 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund. With 6.68 million shares estimated at $127.55 million under it, the former controlled 2.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held about 1.45% of the shares, roughly 4.29 million shares worth around $82.0 million.