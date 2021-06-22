AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch AMC stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 184,000,000 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $55.69 changed hands at -$3.57 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.59 Billion. AMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.4% off its 52-week high of $72.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.91, which suggests the last value was 96.57% up since then. When we look at AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 259.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 152.62 Million.

Analysts gave the AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AMC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.93.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -90.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMC’s forecast low is $1 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -98.2% for it to hit the projected low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +1854.04% over the past 6 months, a 80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 36.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will rise +82.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 93.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 94.1% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.01%. The 2021 estimates are for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 91.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares while 23.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.45%. There are 306 institutions holding the AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.46% of the shares, roughly 37.44 Million AMC shares worth $382.28 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.45% or 27.33 Million shares worth $279.09 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 12443219 shares estimated at $127.05 Million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 10.77 Million shares worth around $109.99 Million.