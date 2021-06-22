AHT Stock: More Upside for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)?

In the last trading session, 47,374,092 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s per share price at $5.09 changed hands at $0 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $969.52 Million. AHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.75% off its 52-week high of $9.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.27, which suggests the last value was 75.05% up since then. When we look at Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 32.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.73 Million.

Analysts gave the Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AHT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) trade information

Although AHT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.96- on Tuesday, Jun 15 added 14.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.97%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is 0.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AHT’s forecast low is $3 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +17.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -41.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +35.01% over the past 6 months, a 96.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will rise +98.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 99% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $175.81 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $221.64 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $67.92 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 158.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. earnings to decrease by -109.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.89% of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. shares while 10.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.19%. There are 109 institutions holding the Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.22% of the shares, roughly 3.41 Million AHT shares worth $10.07 Million.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.17% or 3.34 Million shares worth $9.84 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1919901 shares estimated at $5.66 Million under it, the former controlled 1.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 930.91 Thousand shares worth around $2.75 Million.