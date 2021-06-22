AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2,591,751 AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.72. With the company’s per share price at $5.03 changed hands at $0.22 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $346.85 Million. UAVS’s last price was a discount, traded about -251.49% off its 52-week high of $17.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 77.34% up since then. When we look at AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.1 Million.

Analysts gave the AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended UAVS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $453.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 8920.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UAVS’s forecast low is $453.75 with $453.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +8920.87% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8920.87% for it to hit the projected low.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 70.8%. The 2021 estimates are for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. earnings to decrease by -86.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.32% of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. shares while 11.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.92%. There are 78 institutions holding the AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.15% of the shares, roughly 2.84 Million UAVS shares worth $17.75 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.1% or 2.12 Million shares worth $13.28 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1749115 shares estimated at $8.69 Million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 1.26 Million shares worth around $7.87 Million.