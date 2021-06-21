Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.16 million Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.69 changed hands at -$0.49 or -4.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.96B. YSG’s current price is a discount, trading about -162.85% off its 52-week high of $25.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.50, which suggests the last value was 12.28% up since then. When we look at Yatsen Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 million.

Analysts gave the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended YSG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yatsen Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Instantly YSG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.85 on Friday, 06/18/21 subtracted -4.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.12%, with the 5-day performance at 1.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is 8.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YSG’s forecast low is $65.63 with $123.42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1173.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -577.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yatsen Holding Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.08% over the past 6 months, a 86.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $238.31 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Yatsen Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $298.84 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Yatsen Holding Limited earnings to increase by 55.90%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Yatsen Holding Limited shares while 18.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.40%. There are 18.40% institutions holding the Yatsen Holding Limited stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.82% of the shares, roughly 11.18 million YSG shares worth $138.04 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 5.71 million shares worth $70.57 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. With 2.13 million shares estimated at $26.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $16.52 million.